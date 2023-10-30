Mumbai: Malaria, dengue cases decline in Oct when compared to Sep, says BMC

Mumbai, Oct 30(PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said malaria and dengue cases have declined in October when compared to September.

Advertisment

In a release, it said Mumbai witnessed 944 cases of malaria and 979 dengue cases in October as compared to 1,313 cases of malaria and 1,360 of dengue in September.

The civic body said it initiated legal action wherever necessary and a total of 17,105 notices have been issued till September.

"Malaria cases typically rise during monsoon between July and October, while dengue cases rise from August to November. The main reason being weather conditions such as temperature, humidity as well as intermittent rains favour the breeding of vector mosquitoes," the BMC said in the release.

"In 2023, surveillance was strengthened and the reporting units have increased from 22 to 880, which includes private hospitals, clinics and labs. For every malaria and dengue case, the BMC conducted survey of 500 houses surrounding the active case and on an average 65-70,000 slides of fever cases and their contacts are taken per month," it added. PTI KK BNM BNM