Mumbai: Man arrested for `molesting' woman on suburban train

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old city resident has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman on a local train, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place between Dombivli and Ghatkopar stations of the Central Railway's suburban network on Monday evening when the woman, 35, was travelling with her husband in a general compartment, an official said.

Harish Sudula, a resident of suburban Vikhroli, boarded the same compartment in Dombivli and allegedly molested the woman during the journey.

As she raised alarm, her husband and other passengers caught hold of the accused and handed him over to police at Ghatkopar station.

A First Information Report was registered against Sudula under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment).

The case was then transferred to Dombivli railway police station. The accused was denied bail by a court and he was remanded in judicial custody, the police official said, adding that probe was underway. PTI DC KRK