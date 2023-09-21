Mumbai: Man attacks woman, her daughter in their Chembur home with knife, then commits suicide

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after attacking a woman and her teenaged daughter with a knife in Chembur in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at 8:45pm on Wednesday in Saibaba Nagar, the official added.

Rahul Nishad, who did odd jobs at the local market, entered the 35-year-old woman's house, shut the door from inside and attacked her with a knife, resulting in severe injuries to her chest, neck and hand, he said.

"The woman's 15-year-old daughter received knife wounds in the neck and hand when she tried to save her mother. Nishad was shouting that he would kill both of them. The woman and her daughter managed to open the door and flee," the official said.

Advertisment

Nishad then stabbed himself to death with the knife, he said.

"Nishad knew the woman's husband and would come to their home often to have food during the pandemic. He had, however, not come there for the past couple of months. We do not know why he carried out this attack," the official said.

The woman and daughter, who were rushed to a hospital after her husband was alerted, are out of danger, he said.

Nishad has been charged with attempt to murder, while an accidental death case has been registered in connection with his suicide, the official informed. PTI DC BNM BNM