Mumbai: Man booked for smoking e-cigarette onboard IndiGo flight

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against a man caught smoking an e-cigarette on board an IndiGo flight, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on a Coimbatore-Mumbai flight around 9 pm on July 8, an official said.

A senior cabin crew member noticed smoke coming from one of the seats and enquired with the passenger, who redirected her to another seat, he said.

The passenger, Kanishksingh Rajput, admitted to smoking an e-cigarette, he said.

Rajput was detained in Mumbai and taken to the Airport police station, where a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Aircraft Rules was registered against him, the official said. PTI DC ARU