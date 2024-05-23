Mumbai: Man dials 1930, police save Rs 40 lakh extorted by cyber fraudster

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) The Mumbai police froze nearly Rs 40 lakh extorted by a cyber fraudster from a man after he lodged a complaint with the cyber helpline 1930, an official said on Thursday.

The man, an employee of a private firm, got a call on Wednesday from a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The caller claimed that the complainant had got a “FedEx” consignment and illegally received a large amount of money in his bank account.

The caller threatened to get the man arrested and forced him to transfer Rs 39.88 lakh to a bank account.

The man then called the cyber helpline 1930 and narrated the incident. The Mumbai police alerted the National Cyber Crime Reporting (NCRP) portal and contacted the nodal officer of the fraudster’s bank.

The bank immediately froze the money transferred from the complainant’s account. “We have saved the money taken from the complainant’s account,” the official said. PTI ZA NR