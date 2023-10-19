Mumbai: Man dies after temporary shed over underground water tank collapses in Vikhroli

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after a temporary shed over an underground water tank collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Vikhroli area of Mumbai, a civic official said.

The incident took place at Building no. 2 in Kannamwar Nagar at around 12:15pm, he added.

"A temporary shed over the underground water tank collapsed along with material such as cement, sand at the construction site of a MHADA redevelopment building. Rajendra Phasi was brought out of the debris by fire brigade personnel and rushed to Rajawadi hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said. PTI KK BNM BNM