Mumbai man duped of Rs 3 lakh in dollar exchange fraud

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) A Mumbai resident has allegedly been cheated of Rs 3 lakh by three persons under the pretext of exchanging discounted US dollars, Navi Mumbai police said on Sunday.

The fraudsters contacted the 33-year-old victim, a resident of Kandivali in Mumbai, from different mobile numbers between October 18 and 20 and offered him USD at cheaper rates, an official from Rabale police station said.

They collected Rs 3 lakh from the victim in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli area but did not give him the US dollars in exchange as promised. When the victim contacted them they became responsive, following which he approached the police, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the Rabale police in Navi Mumbai on October 23 registered an FIR against the three fraudsters under sections 381(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK