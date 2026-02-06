Mumbai man held for illegally keeping juvenile crocodile, turtle in captivity at home

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) In a joint operation, the forest department and the police arrested a man for illegally keeping a juvenile crocodile and a turtle in captivity at home in Juhu area of Mumbai, an official said.

The authorities carried out the operation on Thursday based on a tip-off, he said.

The accused has been identified as Imran Ismail Sheikh. Both the reptiles - the juvenile crocodile and the Indian spotted turtle - were rescued following a raid in a slum area. Both of them are protected species.

Pawan Sharma, founder-president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), said that illegal possession of protected wildlife species amounts to an offence and is punishable under law.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act for illegal possession of the protected species.

The seized animals have been sent for medical examination and will be rehabilitated or released into their natural habitat based on veterinary recommendations, the official said. PTI ZA NP