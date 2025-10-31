Mumbai man held for killing uncle in Thane district

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday in neighbouring Thane district for allegedly killing his maternal uncle, police said.

Accused Ganesh Ramesh Pujari and victim Mariappa Raju Nair (40) are residents of Goregaon in Mumbai, they said.

Pujari first allegedly slammed his uncle Nair’s head against the steps of a hospital in Kalyan on Thursday night. He then lifted Nair and smashed him on the stairs, killing him, said police.

After being alerted, the local police took Pujari into custody from the spot, the official said, adding that the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NR