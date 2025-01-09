Mumbai man held for 'molesting' minor niece

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece in the Chembur area here, an official said.

The accused called the girl to his friend's house on the pretext of giving her money to buy new clothes. He spiked her drink and molested her after she fell unconscious, the official said.

The man also recorded a video of the act and circulated it on social media, he said.

Based on primary information, police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, he said. PTI ZA RHL RHL