Mumbai: Man held for setting woman’s house on fire, threatening to harm her

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly setting afire a woman’s house in Mumbai’s Gorai area after an argument and threatening to harm her, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Vishal Udmale, alias Junglee, poured petrol on the door of Lakshmi Prabhakar Bontala (34) and set it ablaze after the two got into a heated exchange of words over a petty issue in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

The accused also allegedly tried to attack Bontala with a stone, said the official, citing the FIR.

Udmale has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt, insulting the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation, an official added. PTI ZA NR