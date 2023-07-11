Mumbai: Man held for sexually assaulting live-in partner's 10-year-old daughter

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said.

The incident took place in Asalpha locality, where the accused lived with his partner and her two daughters, an official said.

The accused had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions on the pretext of playing a game with her, he said.

The abuse came to light when the girl confided in her aunt, who approached the police with a complaint, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI ZA ARU