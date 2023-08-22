Mumbai: Man held for stealing luxury watches worth Rs 26 lakh from showroom

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 47-year-old man employed at a watch showroom for allegedly decamping with valuables worth Rs 26 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused Suresh Bhai Rathod was nabbed from suburban Gorai on Monday, the official said.

Rathod's employer asked him to deliver luxury watches worth Rs 26 lakh to a customer on August 18. However, instead of making the delivery, the accused disappeared with the expensive accessories, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR and traced Rathod to a hotel in Gorai and arrested him, the official said.

An offence under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and stolen watches have been recovered, he said. PTI ZA ARU