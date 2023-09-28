Mumbai: Man held with MDMA worth Rs 15.42 lakh, cops hunt for Nigerian supplier

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) One person was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell allegedly with 51.4 grams of MDMA, popularly known as 'ecstasy', worth Rs 15.42 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old accused, a commerce graduate without a criminal record, was held from RAK Kidwai Road in Wadala by a patrolling team of the Worli unit of ANC, the official added.

"We found 100 tablets of MDMA, cumulatively weighing 51.4 grams, from him. He supplies drugs at night clubs, pubs and dance parties. We are on the lookout for the Nigerian national from whom he got the contraband," the official added. PTI DC BNM BNM