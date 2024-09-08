Mumbai: Man injured in AC outdoor unit blast dies, another serious

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) A 50-year-old man injured due to a blast in the outdoor unit of an air-conditioner died during treatment here on Sunday, while his colleague is critical, a civic official said.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when Taranath and Sujit Pal (33) were repairing the AC outdoor unit at a restaurant in a 20-storey corporate building at Bandra Kurla Complex, he said.

While Taranath sustained 70 per cent burns, Pal suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, the fire official said.

Taranath on Sunday succumbed to his wounds during treatment at civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Pal is also admitted to the facility but critical, he added.