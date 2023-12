Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was injured in a fire that started after a gas cylinder explosion in Wadala East in Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place near Husainiya Masjid in Deenbandhu Nagar on the salt pan road at 2:15pm, he said.

"Harishchandra Tripathi suffered 25-30 per cent burns and has been admitted in Sion hospital. The blaze was doused at 3:30pm by Fire Brigade personnel," he said. PTI KK BNM BNM