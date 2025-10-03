Mumbai: Man involved in multiple incidents of stone-pelting on trains arrested

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in several incidents of stone-pelting on suburban trains has been arrested in a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Naushad Ali Abdul Wahid Shaikh, was nabbed on Thursday based on a tip-off, CCTV footage and past records, they said.

After at least three women passengers were injured in stone-pelting incidents between suburban Reay Road and Sewri stations, railway security agencies had launched a probe.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to pelting stones at trains on September 22 and 26 near Reay Road station, targeting women commuters travelling in ladies' compartments, officials said.

He also admitted to throwing a stone at a local train between Sewri and Wadala stations on September 18, injuring a woman passenger.

In another incident two months ago, the accused had allegedly thrown a steel chair frame from a moving train between Sewri and Cotton Green stations out of fear when confronted by passengers.

According to officials, the man had been previously arrested by RPF Wadala in 2023 and 2024 for stone-pelting and damaging ATVM ticketing machines, and had served jail terms.

A court has currently remanded him in judicial custody, they added.