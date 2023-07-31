Mumbai: Man jumps from Bandra-Worli Sea Link; search on to trace him

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man, who was apparently disturbed after meeting with an accident recently, jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Monday, an official said.

The man plunged into the Arabian Sea from the cable-stayed structure in the morning. A Navy helicopter has been pressed into service to trace him, the official said.

A few days ago, the official said, the man survived a road accident in which he sustained serious brain injuries.

The man had also told his family members that he would end his life, the official said.