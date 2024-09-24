Mumbai: Man kidnaps woman's two-year-old son after she ends affair; held

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman's two-year-old son in Maharashtra's Thane district after she ended her affair with him, police said on Tuesday.

The child was rescued from the New Panvel area within hours of the kidnapping on Monday night, and the 29-year-old accused was apprehended from Mumbra, an official said.

The accused, Abdul Samad Hazarat Ali Shah, a cab driver, allegedly kidnapped the boy when he was playing outside his house in Deonar here and hid him in Navi Mumbai's New Pavel area, he said.

The official said the family lodged a police complaint. Two teams were formed, and searches were conducted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring Thane.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he was having an affair with the child's mother, and he abducted the toddler as she ended the relationship, he said. PTI ZA ARU