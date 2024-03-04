Mumbai man loses Rs 2.16 lakh in online 'task' fraud

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was duped of Rs 2.16 lakh by online fraudsters, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The man, who works with a supply chain financing firm, was cheated between Friday and Saturday after a woman sent him a Whatsapp message claiming he could earn Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 through part time work and then added him in a Telegram group, the official said.

"After earning sums of Rs 150 and Rs 200 for small tasks, they asked him to deposit amounts ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 18400 for higher level assignments. He was told he had selected wrong tasks and was asked to deposit Rs 1.25 lakh," the official said.

"After he was told to deposit another Rs 2 lakh, he realised he was being cheated. On his complaint at Colaba police station, a case under IT Act and IPC was registered. Efforts are on to nab the cyber fraudsters," he said. PTI DC BNM