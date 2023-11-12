Mumbai man lured by food discount loses Rs 38,000 to online fraudsters; two held

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested two persons from Ahmedabad for allegedly duping a man of Rs 38,000 on the pretext of offering him a discount on thali meal, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The police on Saturday arrested the accused Faizan Modan (30) and Irfan Malik from Ahmedabad in a case registered against them in June, the official said.

The complainant clicked on a link on a social media platform to avail Rs 50 discount on a thali meal and filled out a form with his credit card details, he said.

Soon after, he allegedly received a message that Rs 38,000 were debited from his bank account and realised that he had been conned, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology, he added. PTI ZA ARU