Mumbai man on run after murdering sister nabbed from Hyderabad

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 23-year-old man who had been on the run after attacking his sister with a heavy object and killing her, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Rajiv Sah, was apprehended in Hyderabad on August 4, and a court here has remanded him in police custody, the official said.

Sah's sister, Chuniyadevi Ramvishwas Yadav (32), succumbed to her injuries at civic-run KEM Hospital on August 2, following which a murder case was registered and the accused fled the city, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly attacked his sister with a heavy object and threw a vessel of boiling rice at her in her residence in the Ganpat Patil Nagar area in the western suburb of Borivali, the official said.

The victim sustained head injury and burn wounds in the attack, he said.

With the help of technical analysis, Sah was traced to Hyderabad, and a team from MHB Colony police station apprehended him from the Kompalli area, the official said.

A probe is on to ascertain the reason for the attack, he added. PTI DC ARU