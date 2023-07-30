Mumbai: Man stabs estranged wife; held

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) A man was nabbed on Sunday night shortly after he stabbed and injured his 35-year-old estranged wife over a marital dispute in Mumbai, police said.

The incident occurred after the woman stepped out of the residence of her employer in suburban Khar, an official said.

The woman received injuries in her neck, the official said, adding the attacker was picked up from his home in Dharavi.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is recuperating and her condition is stated to be stable.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK