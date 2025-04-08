Mumbai: Man staying at MLA hostel falls ill, dies; police claims ambulance didn't arrive on time

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) A 65-year-old man staying at the MLA hostel in south Mumbai fell ill and died, with the police claiming the ambulance did not arrive on time despite repeated calls to rush him to hospital, an official said on Tuesday.

Chandrakant Dhotre, who was put up in one of the rooms at the hostel, died en route to a government hospital, where he was rushed in a police vehicle on Monday night, the official said.

He said Dhotre was in Mumbai for some work at the Mantralaya and was staying in a room allotted to BJP MLA Vijay Deshmukh.

He complained of vomiting and chest pain at around 11.30 pm, the official said.

According to the police, security guards and the staff on the premises called the ambulance service, but despite repeated calls, the patient transport vehicle did not arrive on time.

Subsequently, the Mumbai Police Control Room was alerted, and the man was rushed to the state-run G T Hospital in a police vehicle, he said.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, the official said, adding that a probe has been initiated into the incident. PTI DC ARU