Mumbai mandal creates 23-foot-tall Ganesh idol with used flowers, tissue papers

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) As Mumbai soaks in the festive spirit during the Ganeshotsav, a 23-foot-tall idol of the deity, made from used flowers offered in temples and tissue papers, is drawing a lot of visitors for its unique concept of care for the environment.
The idol, carried by four ‘mushaks’ (mice), has been installed by the community group Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal in the Vile Parle area.
Sunil Mayekar, a committee member of the mandal, said they have been installing eco-friendly Ganpati idols for the past 17 years.
“It is sad to see the condition of ponds and lakes after idols are immersed,” he said, explaining their decision to use a mixture of used flowers offered in temples and tissue papers for their idol of the elephant-headed deity this year.
The mandal, established in 1989, has named its idol ‘Mumbaicha Peshwa’. Four mice carrying the palanquin of the deity makes it more creative, he said.
Mayekar said their mandal is famous for creating unique idols and sending a social message every year.
“This time, our focus is cybercrime. People are looted and conned online. Uneducated people often fall prey to these online scams. Through our play, we intend to educate and spread the awareness of cybercrime,” he said.
The eco-friendly idol has been sculpted by Digambar Mayekar and Rajesh Digambar Mayekar, said the committee member. PTI AG NR