Mumbai markets abuzz with firecracker enthusiasts; trend for green varieties growing

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Amid rising awareness about pollution and safety risks, there is a discernible trend among Mumbaikars to buy eco-friendly firecrackers that emit less noise and cause less air pollution to celebrate Diwali.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 21 and markets in the metropolis are bustling with customers, who are seen buying clothes, firecrackers, sweets, lanterns, among other things.

Families, especially children and their parents, are seen thronging firecracker shops on Mohammed Ali Road in south Mumbai, Dadar and Kurla in central parts of the city and other areas.

Sagar Bhansali, a consumer said, "We come every year to buy firecrackers from Mohammed Ali Road, and we easily buy firecrackers worth Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. This time though, we are searching for green firecrackers also, so that they don't harm the environment, and we can celebrate the festival with joy." Abdullah, who operates a firecracker shop in the area, said, "The demand is good, and it's more than the previous years. We share a bond with our customers." Customers are demanding new varieties of firecrackers. We have crackers ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, he said.

People are making a beeline to buy different types of firecrackers, including sparklers, rockets and aerial fireworks.