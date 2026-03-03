Mumbai mayor hosts flower Holi event, calls for eco-friendly festivities

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) In a bid to promote sustainable festivities, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday hosted a 'Phulanchi Holi' (Holi of flowers) event, urging Mumbaikars to ditch chemical colours and avoid water wastage for an eco-friendly celebration.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiative, held at Rajawadi Garden in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar in the presence of MLA Parag Shah, aimed to promote the use of flower petals and discourage the burning of hazardous materials during Holika Dahan.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawde said festivals such as Holika Dahan and Rangpanchami should be observed with social responsibility and environmental consciousness.

"As the mayor of Mumbai, I wanted to send a message by organising 'Phulanchi Holi'. Citizens should avoid cutting trees for Holika Dahan and instead use dry wood, and plastic, tyres, rubber and chemically treated materials should not be burnt," a release quoted Tawde as saying.

She also appealed to citizens to avoid water wastage during the celebrations and to opt for natural and organic colours.

According to the BMC, the flowers used during the event were collected for processing into organic compost. The area was cleared immediately after the programme to reinforce the message of a "cleaner and greener" Mumbai, the release added. PTI KK ARU