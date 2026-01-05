Mumbai mayor will be 'Marathi manoos' who chants Vande Mataram: Sena's Shaina NC

Mumbai: Mumbai's mayor will be a 'Marathi manoos' and one who chants Vande Mataram, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said on Monday.

Talking to PTI Videos, Shaina NC said Mahayuti's politics is about "Mumbai first".

"Mumbai's mayor will only be the one who chants Vande Mataram. Mahayuti's mayor will be the one who loves the city and desires its growth and even that will be a Marathi manoos," she said.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP, though the Ajit Pawar-led party is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson accused the opposition of practicing politics of hate.

As Mumbai goes to polls, the debate around the next mayor of the country's financial capital is getting shriller.

The Thackeray cousins --- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray --- have asserted that Mumbai's mayor will be a Marathi.

During a rally, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that Mumbai's mayor will be Marathi Hindu.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted on January16.