Mumbai: Metro 2A, Line 7 timings extended till midnight during Ganeshotsav

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority announced on Saturday that the Metro services on Line 2A and Line 7 will run up to midnight during the Ganpati festival from August 27 to September 6.

The extension in the timings is aimed at catering to the additional rush during the festival, MMRDA said in a release.

While the Line 2A, or the Yellow Line, runs from Dahisar (East) to Andheri (West), Line 7 (Red Line) runs between Dahisar (East) and Gundavali in Andheri (East) MMRDA said the last train from both terminal stations, Andheri West (Line 2A) and Gundavali (Line 7), will depart at 12 am instead of the usual 11 pm during the 10-day festival.

As per the release, the decision has been taken due to demands by commuters as the festival is celebrated in the metropolis in a big way.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporations Limited (MMMOCL) operates 317 services on the two lines between Monday and Friday with a gap of 5 minutes 50 seconds during peak hours and 9 minutes 30 seconds during non-peak hours.

On weekends, it runs 256 services with a “peak hour headway of 8:06 minutes and non-peak hours headway of 10:25 minutes".

“In this period, trains will run more frequently during weekday peak hours and with a 10-minute headway on Sundays, ensuring safe, reliable, and convenient travel for all,” said MMRDA chief Sanjay Mukherjee.

Rubal Agarwal, managing director of MMMOCL, said that the extended services would help them to manage the festive rush better and give citizens an option to reach their favourite pandals without getting stuck in traffic. PTI KK NR