Mumbai Metro implements AI-based system for proactive wheel repair, replacement

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Mumbai Metro has for the first time installed an indigenously manufactured AI-based Wheel Profile Measurement System (AWPMS), which cannot only identify regular wear and tear or damage to the wheels but also suggest proactive repair or replacement, enhancing safety.

IntelliRail, the company which specialises in creating AI-based diagnostic products for the Railways, has recently delivered the system on two routes of the Mumbai Metro, which will ensure smooth running of the metro systems, along with extending the wheel's life and reducing stress on the tracks.

"IntelliWPMS is a fixed, trackside network of sensors and equipment systems using lasers and cameras to provide accurate data on various wheel parameters," IntelliRail said.

It added, "Powered by Machine Vision, the system ensures accuracy and speed of analysis, while minimising human dependency." According to the company, the AWPMS not only extends the life of one of the most expensive railway assets but also ensures greater availability while leading to significant cost savings.

"The system has been installed at the Charkop depot for line 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro. This cutting-edge system is one of the key technologies for monitoring rolling stock health being implemented by MMMOCL (Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited)," officials said.

They added, "The latest WPMS installation is part of a larger modernisation drive in which BEML is responsible for providing the complete package of diagnostic systems, along with their trainsets for the Charkop and Mandale depots. IntelliRail’s WPMS was installed under the expert guidance of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)." Highlighting the shift in maintenance of railway systems in India from periodic to condition-based maintenance (CBM), IntelliRail stated that "sensors, data analytics, and remote monitoring systems are being used to improve reliability and availability of railway assets and reduce maintenance costs." Experts said that the Indian metro networks have been working on moving to driverless train operations, as the first driverless tech was introduced on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in 2020, and given how this technology improves efficiency and lowers human dependency, the focus on unmanned train operations (UTO) has increased.

"Both CBM and UTO are dependent on remote monitoring technologies and vast amounts of data analytics for efficient operations. The AWPMS, implemented by Mumbai Metro, brings exactly this," the company said.

IntelliRail CEO Piyush Nigam called the development "a significant accomplishment" for the company.

"Installing a WPMS had been part of the Indian Railways' strategic planning for almost 5 years. The successful implementation is a significant accomplishment. This aligning with the 'Make in India' mandate is even more monumental. The installation and results from it provide a strong vote of confidence for our broader mission to take IntelliRail’s WPMS to the global market," Nigam said.

Emphasising several benefits of the system, IntelliRail said that no-contact measurement eliminates physical contact and ensures the safety of both the train and the equipment. "High accuracy measurements of ~0.5 mm for wheel profile and ~1.0 mm for diameter, which is essential for identifying wheel profile irregularities that could cause safety issues or impact train performance," the company said, highlighting several other benefits.

It added, "IntelliRail's WPMS installation does not require any major civil work to be implemented. Moreover, the speed of edge computing allows results to be available as soon as the train passes the modules. The system can be configured to broadcast the results via SMS and/or email alerts when a wheel is detected to be out of the range for any parameter."