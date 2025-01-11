Mumbai metro lines 7, 2A get CCRS certification for full-speed operations

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) The chief commissioner of rail safety (CCRS) has granted safety certification for Mumbai metro lines 7 (red line) and 2A (yellow line) that will enable them to operate at a full capacity speed of 80 kmph, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to a release, this achievement marks the successful compliance with all conditions set during the provisional authorisation.

With the CCRS certification, the two metro lines can operate unrestricted at a full capacity speed of 80 kmph, up from the previous temporary speed limit of 50 to 60 kmph at some locations.

Operated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the two lines are critical to easing congestion on Mumbai's busiest routes.

Advertisment

The 18.6 km-long Metro Line 2A operates from Dahisar to DN Nagar with 17 stations, while Metro Line 7 covers 16.5 km from Andheri (east) to Dahisar (east) with 13 stations.

Together, they serve more than 2.5 lakh passengers daily, with the cumulative ridership exceeding 15 crore since operations began.

The release stated that the MMRDA's efforts to implement state-of-the-art technology, such as driverless-capable trainsets, CBTC signalling, platform screen doors, and innovative ticketing systems, demonstrate its commitment to providing Mumbai with a safe, eco-friendly, and efficient metro network.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The regular authorisation for metro lines 7 and 2A is a step closer to transforming Mumbai into a world-class city with an efficient transport network. This achievement reflects our government's commitment to providing sustainable, time-saving, and eco-friendly mobility options for Mumbaikars." Mumbai's metro expansion is a game-changer for the city, and the regular authorisation of Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a testament to MMRDA's dedication to its vision. This will significantly reduce congestion on key routes and improve the quality of life for commuters, the release quoted Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde as saying.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, "This milestone reflects the MMRDA's relentless efforts to adhere to the highest safety standards and operational excellence. The removal of speed restrictions and the safety certification by the CCRS will enhance the metro experience, and it will help to achieve our goal of Mumbai in minutes." PTI ZA ARU