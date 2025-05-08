Mumbai Metro: operations to commence on underground stretch between BKC and Worli

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) The Mumbai Metro Line 3, also called Aqua Line, will start commercial operations between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Worli Naka from Saturday, officials said.

Before the service on the city's first underground metro corridor starts for the general public, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will travel by metro between BKC and Siddhivinayak Temple stations on Friday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 7 last year inaugurated the underground service between JVLR Aarey and BKC stations.

The service will be extended to Worli Naka from Saturday without any special ceremony, said an official of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Phase 2A of the underground metro corridor is 9.77 km long, and its tunnel has been built through the rockbed underneath the Mithi River. Phase 2A will have six stations, namely, Dharavi, Shitaladevi, Dadar West, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk.

Sources said that MMRC will announce details including the fare structure on Friday. PTI KK KRK