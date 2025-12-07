Mumbai metro rail lines 2A and 7 suffer technical glitch; cause delays, passenger inconvenience

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Metro rail services on lines 2A and 7 in the western part of Mumbai were disrupted on Sunday evening due to a technical issue, causing delays and passenger inconvenience.

Metro 2A is operational between Dahisar East and Andheri West, while Metro 7 plies between Andheri East (Gundavali) and Dahisar East.

Passengers complained that metro services were held up for almost an hour due to some technical issue that started post 6 pm and the disruption lasted for an hour.

"Mumbai metro is stuck at Andheri West station from past 30 minutes," a commuter posted on media platform X, while others claimed there were delays even after services resumed as trains were operating at "slow pace".

Responding to the situation, Maha Mumbai Metro Private Limited (MMRPL) said in an update on X that services on both lines were running with delays due to a temporary technical issue.

"We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Our teams are working at full speed to restore normal service at the earliest," the MMRPL post added.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporations Limited (MMMOCL) operates 317 services daily on the lines from Monday and Friday with a headway of 5.50 minutes during peak hours and 9.30 minutes during non-peak hours.

On weekends, it operates 256 services with peak hours headway of 8.06 minutes and non-peak hours headway of 10:25 minutes.

Metro Lines 2A and 7, which commenced operations on April 2, 2022, are currently operated by MMMOCL.