Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line launches National Common Mobility Card

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Commuters travelling by Mumbai Metro Line-3 will be able to use the contactless National Common Mobility Cards from Wednesday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said.

It will allow commuters to simply tap the card and travel between Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk stations, bringing the corridor in line with other operational metro lines and BEST buses.

MMRC launched the RuPay card in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and State Bank of India at the hands of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The Aqua Line is the city's first fully underground metro corridor.

"Commuters can now use the same NCMC card across Metro Line 3, Metro Line 2A and 7, and Metro Line 1, ensuring a unified and convenient travel experience," MMRC release stated, clarifying that NCMC cards issued by other Metro lines and transport operators like Chalo Bus are fully compatible and can be used at any Metro Line 3 station.

"These cards are available free of cost, with a mandatory top-up of a minimum Rs 100 and up to Rs 2000 for travel use," MMRC said.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC said that the integration of NCMC cards with Mumbai Metro Line 3 marks a significant milestone in our journey towards smart and commuter-friendly urban transport. PTI KK KRK