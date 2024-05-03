Mumbai: MNS leader booked for extortion on gold trader's complaint

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav and one more person were booked for allegedly threatening a gold trader from Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar and seeking extortion of Rs 5 crore, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

As per the 55-year-old complainant, the incident took place on Wednesday in his Zaveri Bazar office in south Mumbai, the official added.

"The complainant has said he had a business deal with one Vaibhav Thakkar, whom he had called to his office to sort out some financial issues. Thakkar came along with MNS leader Jadhav, his driver and six others," the official said.

"Jadhav and his aide allegedly beat up the complainant's son in front of police personnel. The complainant also alleged Jadhav threatened him for recovery of Rs 5 crore," the official added.

On the complaint of the gold trader, Jadhav and one more person were booked under Indian Penal Code sections for extortion etc and further probe was underway, the Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station official said. PTI DC BNM