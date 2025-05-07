Mumbai: Mock drills conducted at CSMT and other railway stations

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) A civil defence team from Central Railway on Wednesday conducted a mock drill at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of the busiest stations and the site of the 26/11 terrorist attack, to test the preparedness of security forces in case of an emergency.

The drill involved demonstrations on fire safety measures, methods for extinguishing fires, procedures to follow during air strikes, and techniques for rescuing and reviving injured civilians.

As part of the exercise, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel also conducted separate and joint security drills.

The GRP and RPF carried out a route march, patrolling, and checks at various railway stations, Mumbai Police said.

Mock drills are being conducted nationwide in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The drill, which began around 3 p.m. at CSMT and lasted for over an hour, involved Central Railway’s civil defence team. During the exercise, civil defence volunteers in yellow T-shirts simulated various scenarios to assess coordination, response time, and overall readiness, officials said.

The civic defence team, consisting of around 20 volunteers, demonstrated fire safety measures, methods for extinguishing fires, procedures to follow during air strikes, and techniques for rescuing and reviving injured civilians.

The drill was conducted in the open space between the suburban and main line corridors of CSMT, attracting a large number of curious onlookers.

A senior official noted that Central Railway has about 850 civil defence volunteers spread across five divisions: Mumbai, Solapur, Pune, Bhusawal, and Nagpur. Each division has its own civil defence team, in addition to separate teams in railway workshops.

CSMT is one of the country’s busiest railway hubs and was the site of the deadly terrorist attacks in November 2008. Every day, lakhs of suburban commuters and outstation passengers travel through this station.

A route march was carried out at suburban Borivali railway station, where people present chanted "Jai Hind." Officials participating in the march reassured the public that there was no need to worry.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) GRP Dnaneshwar Ganore stated, "Eight police officers and 45 constables took part in the mock drill, which was conducted on platforms 2 to 10. A route march was also carried out at Vasai railway station".

Security has been heightened at all railway stations, and in several areas across the city, Mumbai Police officials were seen on patrol, officials added. PTI KK ZA NSK