Mumbai model meets Andhra Home Minister, seeks protection

Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI) Mumbai-based actress-cum-model, who was allegedly harassed by the erstwhile YSRCP government on Thursday met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and requested protection.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat here, the actress highlighted that she and her family had courageously fought against Vidyasagar, a YSRCP leader, and called for his prompt arrest.

"Since me and my family have fought very courageously, we face a lot of danger from the people that we had to file a case against. So, we requested protection to be given to us," said the actress.

Thanking the home minister for patiently listening to all her grievances, the actress observed that Anitha had assured to rectify all the injustices meted out to her during the YSRCP regime.

She exuded confidence that the TDP-led NDA government would take all the necessary steps to rectify the wrong doings that happened to her and her family during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government suspended three senior IPS officers for their alleged involvement in 'hastily arresting' and 'harassing' the actress in February.

She accused the police officials of threatening her with dire consequences during the previous government if she did not withdraw a case she earlier filed against a top executive of a corporate house in Mumbai. PTI STH GDK KH