Mumbai Monorail train stuck between two stations due to power failure

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) A Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid downpour on Tuesday evening with fire brigade and other agencies carrying out a rescue operation using cranes, officials said.

The train, which runs on an elevated track, was stuck for at least one hour, they said.

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in a release.

Three snorkel vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade have been deployed at the spot and the passengers will be rescued by cutting the window glass, officials said.

Mumbai has been battered by rains for the last two days, throwing normal life in the metropolis out of gear. PTI KK DC KRK