Mumbai: More than 1.5k duplicate watches worth Rs 6.16 cr seized, 4 persons held

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Friday and 1,537 counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore were allegedly seized from their shops in Musafirkhana in south Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Ghewaram Chowdhary (32), Bhavesh Kumar Prajapati (33), Ganesh Bharati (48) and Shoeb Qureshi (33), he said.

"Raids were conducted on nine shops on Thursday. Duplicate watches of renowned brands like Rado, Tissot, Omega were seized. A case was registered against the four on the complaint of representatives of these companies," he said.

They have been charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and The Copyright Act, the official added.