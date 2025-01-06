Mumbai: More than 2,000 autos fined for violations during two-day drive

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) More than 2,000 autorickshaws were found flouting rules during a drive conducted by the police and transport authorities in the eastern suburbs here, and Rs 24.53 lakh have been collected in fines, an official said on Monday.

The joint drive, conducted by the Mumbai police and Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) on December 30 and 31, found that 40 per cent of autorickshaws operating in the eastern suburbs were violating rules.

A senior RTO official said 2,130 out of 5,425 autorickshaws were operating beyond their service age and did not have valid fitness certificates, insurance, PUC certificates, or public service permits.

As many as 261 auto rickshaws were impounded for plying without a valid fitness certificate, a public service vehicle permit, or both, he said.

"We found two autorickshaws that had exceeded their age limit but were still ferrying passengers illegally," the RTO official said, adding that some drivers were found without valid licences, badges or uniforms.

Another RTO official said the fine for plying an autorickshaw without a valid permit is Rs 10,000, and the fine for operating without a fitness certificate is Rs 2,000 for the first-time offence.

The authorities have so far collected Rs 24.53 lakh from the owners and drivers of the offending vehicles, he said. PTI KK ARU