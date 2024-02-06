Mumbai: More than 40 people detained for protesting outside Mantralaya

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday detained more than 40 people from an organisation for sanitation workers after they staged an agitation in front of the 'Mantralaya' here, demanding jobs on compassionate grounds, an official said.

Protestors led by Rajya Safai Kamgar Sanghatna gathered in front of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, around 2.30 pm, the official said.

Some protesters also sought to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over their demand for jobs on compassionate grounds, he said.

The police detained the protestors and took them to Azad Maidan, which is a designated ground for protests, the official said. PTI DC ARU