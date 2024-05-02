Mumbai: NCB arrests two persons with mephedrone worth Rs 75 lakh

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons allegedly with 500 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 75 lakh in an operation carried out in Borivali and Mahim areas of Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

One of them is a drug distributor and has NDPS cases against his name and was out on bail over the last couple of months, the official added.

"Both are part of an inter state drug racket. Based on specific information, the Mumbai zonal team of NCB apprehended local drug carrier L G Khan on Tuesday when he was about to board a suburban train at Borivali station. We recovered 500 grams of mephedrone from him," the official said.

"His interrogation led us to his associate UU Khan, who was held from him home in Mahim. UU Khan has multiple criminal cases against him. He was arrested in an NDPS case and was presently on bail. Further probe into the racket is underway," he said. PTI DC BNM