Mumbai: NCP's Jayant Patil calls on Uddhav, says discussed preparations for INDIA meet on Aug 31-Sep 1

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil on Monday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for around 30 minutes and said it was regarding preparations for the August 31-September 1 meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

It was a courtesy meeting during which he discussed preparations for the meeting, Patil, who is allied with NCP founder Sharad Pawar, told reporters later.

Queried about his faction submitting a written reply to the Election Commission of India in connection with the vertical split in the NCP, Patil said, "We expressed our expectations in our written reply to the EC." He did not elaborate on what took place in the meeting with Thackeray or details of the written reply to EC.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

The factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar over the next couple of days took action against each other by announcing removal and sacking of persons from the opposite camp.