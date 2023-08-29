Mumbai: New buses in BEST fleet introduced without mandatory approval for colour scheme

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has not obtained mandatory approval of the transport authority for the colour scheme of its new double-decker electric buses and dark blue premium buses, officials said.

The approval of the State Transport Authority (STA), a body headed by the transport secretary of the Maharashtra government, is mandatory whenever a new type of a public transport bus -- to which the stage carriage permit is issued -- is introduced.

According to BEST officials, the undertaking has received some 30 double-decker e-buses from Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, and more than 60 single-decker dark blue buses.

Recently it had also come to light that the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai and Vashi RTO in Navi Mumbai registered about two dozen double-decker e-buses as "signal red" though they actually have a red and black exterior.

A transport department officer said that though the new double-decker e-buses were introduced last February and the premium buses are ferrying passengers since even before that, BEST has not applied to the STA for approval for their colour schemes.

Jitendra Patil, the additional transport commissioner who also holds charge as secretary to the STA, told PTI that the authority has not received any application from BEST for approval in the last one year.

According to transport department officials, the STA needs to approve the colour scheme of public transport buses because these buses need to be easily identifiable from a distance.

But a BEST spokesperson said it is the responsibility of private bus operators from whom these buses have been hired on wet lease.

"RTO registration is the responsibility of the bus owner," he said, adding that the type approval certificate issued by a testing agency, required for RTO passing, does not mention the colour of buses.

But a senior transport department official said getting STA approval for the colour scheme of new buses is the responsibility of the BEST as the stage carriage permit is issued to the public transport undertaking and not the contractor.

Meanwhile, the state transport commissioner is going to seek a report from RTOs which registered double-decker e-buses as "signal red" though their actual colour is different. "On the basis of the report, action will be initiated against responsible persons," said Vivek Bhimanwar, transport commissioner.

With a fleet of more than 3,000 buses, the BEST Undertaking of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ferries more than 30 lakh commuters in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander every day. PTI KK KRK