Mumbai: Nigerian man, one more person held with mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Two persons, including a Nigerian national, were arrested allegedly with 160 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Feroz Sayyed (50) was held with a small quantity of the contraband from the eastern express highway in Mulund east by the Azad Maidan unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell on Monday evening, he said.

"His questioning led to a raid on the residence of Nigerian national Joseph C alias Aloma (39) and a stock of mephedrone was found. From the two, we recovered 160 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh," he said.

"We also found Aloma has been living in India illegally after his passport expired in 2021. He had come to the country on a tourist visa in 2019. Sayyed and Aloma have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," he said.

Aloma has also been booked under the Foreigners Act for alleged illegal stay in the country, the official added. PTI DC BNM BNM