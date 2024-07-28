Mumbai: No injuries in fire at cinema hall canteen; shows after safety checks, says management

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) A fire broke out in the canteen of a cinema hall in the Dadar area of central Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, and no one was injured in the incident, a fire official said.

The theatre management has said operations will resume after safety checks are done.

The fire started in the canteen of the single-screen Chitra Cinema around 3.15 pm and was put out in 10 minutes, the official said.

A fire engine and water tanker were pressed into service, and moviegoers and staffers were asked to vacate the premises, he said.

The official said no one was injured, and the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Later, an official from Chitra Cinema thanked the fire brigade for responding promptly and effectively, evacuating the theatre as a precautionary measure.

No one was injured in the fire, the official said in a statement and extended an apology “for any inconvenience it may have caused”.

“Our team is working closely with the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive fire safety check to ensure our premises meet all required safety standards,” the statement said.

The cinema hall official said they are taking necessary steps to prevent such incidents in future.

"Our cinema will resume operations shortly after the safety checks are completed, and we will keep our customers informed throughout this process," the statement added.