Mumbai: On eve of Bal Thackeray's death anniversary, Sena factions come face to face, shout slogans

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Workers of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday came face to face and shouted slogans against each other at the memorial of party founder late Bal Thackeray, whose 11th death anniversary will be observed on Friday.

Advertisment

The crowd was dispersed by police, an official said.

While workers of the Shiv Sena shouted that the party belongs to them, those owing allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray responded with "traitors go back" slogans.

The incident took place after Chief Minister Shinde arrived at the memorial at Shivaji Park in Dadar to pay tribute to Bal Thackeray.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled the late Shiv Sena founder's dream of constructing a Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

It will be inaugurated on the eve of late Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, he pointed out.

Thackeray was born on January 23 in 1926, while the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

Shinde said his government was working to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde and both factions have since been trying to claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray, reverentially called 'Hinduhriday Samrat' by supporters. PTI MR BNM BNM