Mumbai Oncocare Centre, Gujarat Hemato Oncology Clinic announce merger

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Mumbai Oncocare (MOC) Cancer Care and Research Centre and Gujarat Hemato Oncology Clinic-Vedanta (HOC) announced a merger of the two companies, a statement said.

The new entity is set to extend its reach across India, with 22 community cancer care centres throughout Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, the statement by the companies said.

"This merger will significantly expand access to advanced cancer treatment in Western India, impacting over 22,000 lives and administering more than 60,000 annual chemotherapies," it said.

Earlier, MOC secured a significant USD 10 million investment from the Tata Capital Healthcare Fund in January 2023.