'Mumbai One', common app for public transport tickets, goes live

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) 'Mumbai One', the common mobile application for various public transport tickets in the city, became operational on Thursday, a day after being launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

The mobile app enables commuters to book a single QR-based digital ticket usable across Metro, Monorail, buses and local trains in the city and surrounding regions.

The app, developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), was available for downloading from 5 am on Thursday. More than 500 downloads of the mobile application were done till 8.30 am, the officials said.

So far, each public transport operator had its own digital ticketing platform.

Described as India's first integrated common mobility app, 'Mumbai One' will do away with the need for multiple paper tickets or separate bookings.

Commuters, however, will not be able to book 'season' or return journey tickets of suburban trains through the application.

The unified digital ticketing platform, developed for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, will allow commuters to plan journeys and book tickets across 11 public transport operators.

Launching the app during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the last phase of Mumbai Metro 3 on Wednesday, PM Modi said every mode of transport is being connected with other modes.

Efforts are being made to make travelling seamless, so that no one is forced to struggle while switching from one service to another, he said.

"Today, the country is moving towards the vision of One Nation, One Mobility. The Mumbai One app is another step in that direction. Now Mumbaikars will no longer have to stand in long queues for tickets," he said.

The app integrates services of 11 public transport operators, including the suburban railways, Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Navi Mumbai Metro, Monorail, and civic bus operators such as BEST, TMT (in Thane), NMMT (in Navi Mumbai), KDMT (in Kalyan Dombivli) and MBMT (in Mira Bhayandar).

The MMRDA claimed that Mumbai One will not impose any additional charges on users, with all incidental costs borne by the authority. It also supports cashless and contactless transactions.

The app also provides a multimodal journey planner that helps users find the fastest and most cost-effective routes, along with real-time information on route availability and service advisories.

According to MMRDA, the application is hosted on a MeitY-compliant Google Cloud Platform and powered by Google Kubernetes Engine to ensure data security, scalability, and uninterrupted service.

The authority claimed that the system can handle up to 50 lakh transactions per day, and expects its user base to grow from 10 lakh to 50 lakh within a year. PTI KK GK