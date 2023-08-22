Mumbai: One held with mephedrone worth Rs 2.04 crore

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Mumbai Police's crime branch has arrested a drug peddler for possessing more than 1 kg mephedrone worth Rs 2.04 crore from Sewree area, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Unit-9 of the crime branch had specific information that two drug peddlers would be arriving at a chawl (a residential building housing many tenements) on Monday night. While one of them was nabbed, his aide managed to flee from the spot, the official said.

Police recovered 1.028 kg mephedrone from the possession of the accused, identified as Salim Haroon Rashid Khan, he said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while the search for Khan's accomplice is on. PTI DC NSK